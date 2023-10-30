Time for winter gear as temps tumble in Metro Detroit

Colder air will force temperatures well below normal this week. The last couple of days of October will feel more like the first days of a normal December in Southeast Michigan.

Sunday Night

Despite colder air moving over the Great Lakes, it is still mild enough for rain over Metro Detroit. Rain showers will move back into the region Sunday evening. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s overnight. Winds will be out of the north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

There is a chance for the showers to linger into Monday morning. Otherwise, we will have decreasing clouds. After a cloudy start to the day, we will be partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs will be 40 to 45 degrees. The cooler end of that range can be expected in the north and by Grosse Ile and milder in Detroit. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Some areas of Northern Michigan are expecting light snow accumulations.

Tuesday

Then, there is a cold Halloween ahead of us. We will possibly be tricked with wintry weather, but we will be treated with no accumulations. It will be mostly cloudy for much of the day, but we will have a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Highs will be around 40 degrees. The normal high for Oct. 31 is 56 degrees. Tuesday night’s lows will be in the lower to mid-20s in and near Ann Arbor, Lapeer and Monroe; the mid-20s near Pontiac and Brighton; and the upper 20s to near 30 degrees in Detroit and Port Huron.

Through Next Weekend

During the rest of the week, expect temperatures to moderate and return to the 50s by next weekend. Showers will also return for the weekend, but it will be warm enough for rain only in Metro Detroit.

