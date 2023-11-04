Rain moves out Saturday leading to a mostly dry weekend for Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – After most of us saw some rain showers overnight last night and into early this morning, we’re going to keep primarily a dry forecast as we look ahead into the upcoming weekend.

After a few early morning rain showers, our system moves off to the east this morning, and we will begin to dry things out, but keep plenty of cloud cover into the forecast today. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected for most of the day, high temperatures heading back into the middle 50s by late this afternoon.

We keep cloud cover into the forecast overnight tonight, and it’s going to be a cold overnight. Most everyone dropping into the upper 30s, with a light north wind.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end overnight tonight, don’t forget to set your clock back on hour before going to sleep tonight, we “fall back” at 2:00 AM to 1:00 AM, gaining another hour of sleep overnight tonight into Sunday Morning. This is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

Looking ahead into the end of the weekend on Sunday, we do bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast, which will be a much welcome to break from the clouds and rain showers. High temperatures heading into the 50s once again, with the southwest wind trying to bring some warmer air into the region.

Our next chance of rain heads our way looking ahead into early next week on Monday thanks to another cold front heading our way. Rain showers will overspread the region in the afternoon and evening, and it will be breezy as well. High temperatures getting even warmer, heading into the lower 60s by Monday afternoon.

Once that system pulls off to the east, we will keep some cloud covered into the forecast on Tuesday for Election Day. Temperatures cooling off back into the 50s once again, before yet another chance of rain heads our way by the middle of next week.

Expect rain showers likely with another area of low pressure heading our way for Wednesday, but that also brings in colder air yet again. Temperatures going below average as we only head into the upper 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

We keep the chance of scatter rain showers into the forecast Thursday and Friday. High temperatures remaining into the upper 40s both days.