Sunshine returns for Sunday before rain showers & gusty winds move into Metro Detroit on Monday

Winds will gust as high as 30 to 35 MPH on Monday with rain showers moving into the region

4Warn Weather – SUNDAY: Mix of sunshine and clouds, patchy dense fog through the mid-morning hours. High: 54. Winds: Southwest 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, skies becoming mostly cloudy. Low: 41. Winds: South 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies, rain likely in the afternoon and evening. Breezy winds anticipated. High: 61. Winds: South 10-20 MPH with gusts as high as 30-35 MPH.

After plenty of cloud cover to start the weekend, we will break into a little bit of sunshine and keep some cloud cover around looking ahead into the end of the weekend on Sunday.

As you’re heading out the door early this morning, with a little bit of moisture left overnight last night and early this morning, we are looking at areas of patchy dense fog. We will keep that in the forecast through the mid-morning hours this morning, otherwise, we will break into a filtered Sunshine throughout the day. High temperatures very close to where we were on Saturday, heading into the middle 50s this afternoon.

Daylight Saving Time came to an end at 2:00 AM this morning, so if you did not do it last night, set your clocks back one hour this morning as we are now on Eastern Standard Time. It is also a good time to check the batteries in those smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors as well.

The clouds will increase overnight tonight into early on Monday morning in advance of our next cold front that will be working through the region. Expect rain showers to overspread the region through the afternoon and into the evening. It is also going to be increasingly breezy throughout the day on Monday. Winds sustained at 10 to 20 miles an hour, gusting as high as 30 to possibly 35 miles an hour. High temperatures warmer on Monday than throughout the weekend, heading into the lower 60s Monday afternoon.

Once that frontal boundary pulls off to the east, we will keep cloud covered under the forecast late Monday night and into Election Day on Tuesday. Colder air starts to move into the region as well, high temperatures heading for the middle 50s by Tuesday afternoon.

We will get another shot of rain heading our way by the middle of the week on Wednesday, so we’ll keep the clouds into the forecast throughout the day. High temperatures heading for right around 50° by Wednesday afternoon.

One change we’ve made to the forecast this morning, the data has been trending drier looking ahead through the end of the week and into start of next weekend. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky into the forecast on Thursday, before we break into a filtered sunshine with partly cloudy skies for the end of the week on Friday, and the start of next weekend on Saturday. But the colder air is still going to filter end of the region. High temperature is heading for the upper 40s on Friday, then the mid 40s on Saturday.