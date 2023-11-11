Chilly temps stick around in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – After a little bit of cloud cover and some Sunshine through the end of the week on Friday, we’re going to keep some sunshine into the forecast with some cloud cover to start our weekend on Saturday. Chilly temperatures will be sticking around as we had throughout the day as well, high temperatures heading for the upper 40s by late this afternoon.

We will watch a weak disturbance roll through the region overnight tonight into early on Sunday morning, so we will increase the cloud cover tonight, skies going mostly cloudy. Overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 30s for everyone, and the majority of us remain dry with the exception being a few showers possible in the thumb and up towards Port Huron, but even then those chances are not that high.

Looking ahead to the end of the week on Sunday, while we start off the day with a little more cloud cover, we will break into some sunshine as we head throughout the early morning hours as high-pressure builds into the region. Expect plenty of Sunshine working in mid to late afternoon giving way to mainly clear skies heading into Sunday night. High temperatures just a few degrees warmer, into the upper 40s by Sunday afternoon.

A weak cold front will roll through the region to start our week on Monday, it will move through as a dry cold front, so we are not expecting any rain. We will keep plenty of sunshine into the forecast, and with a good southerly flow, high temperatures will warm up into the upper 50s by Monday afternoon. Despite the sunshine, it will be breezy as we head throughout the day, winds gusting in excess of 20 to 25 miles an hour throughout a good portion of the day.

High-pressure continues to control the forecast through Tuesday, so expect plenty of sunshine before a little more cloud cover works into the forecast by Wednesday. High temperatures remaining into the 50s both days.

Our next chance of rain rolls into the region by the time we move into the end of the week. While we keep a filtered Sunshine to start the day on Thursday, expect an increase in cloud cover Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening with rain showers moving in by late Thursday night. High temperatures remaining into the upper 50s by Thursday afternoon.

Cloud cover sticks around for the end of the week on Friday, and with a few rain showers possible throughout the morning as another cold front rolls through the region, we should dry things out as we head into the afternoon. High temperatures remaining into the mid to upper 50s to end the week.

SATURDAY (VETERANS DAY): Partly cloudy skies, remaining chilly. High: 47. Winds: North 3-6 MPH

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, skies becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible in the thumb, but most places remain dry. Low: 34. Winds: Calm winds.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and clouds in the morning, skies becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High: 49. Winds: Southeast 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies and cold, breezy winds anticipated. Low: 38. Winds: Southwest 5-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and breezy. High: 57. Winds: West 5-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.