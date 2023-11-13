Gusty winds kick off week that’ll end in rain: What to know for Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Our Monday begins cool but noticeable milder.

Expect plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions today.

Winds will pick up into the afternoon, with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will top out in the upper 50s.

Tonight’s sunset is at 5:14 p.m.

Winds die down tonight as temperatures fall back to around freezing.

Dry week until Friday

Dry weather will persist throughout much of the work week.

Temperatures will trend above average this week until the next chance of rain arrives on Friday. That will cool us off into the 40s through this weekend.

However, we will be close to 60 degrees on Thursday before the cooldown arrives.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, widespread showers are expected in portions of the gulf states on Monday. Meanwhile, a storm continues to bring high winds and blizzard conditions in Alaska.

