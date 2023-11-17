Rain arrives, temps start falling: What to know in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Our Friday starts off mild. Temperatures top out in the upper 50s and low 60s early before a cold front sweeps through.

Don’t forget an umbrella and a coat before you leave today. Just because it might feel warm early, you will need the coat this afternoon.

Scattered morning showers will become quite widespread by around 10 a.m. The line of rain will push eastward, becoming widespread for those in the far east by around 11 a.m.

Showers should push out midday with clouds giving way to sunshine around 4 p.m. We’ll drop into the 40s this afternoon.

Winds will gust around 25 mph today and will stay a little breezy into Saturday.

Tonight’s sunset is at 5:10 p.m.

Temps will eventually fall into the upper 20s overnight, meaning we will see a 30-degree swing in temperatures over a 24-hour period.

Chilly weekend, colder Thanksgiving

Expect seasonal upper 40s this weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will continue to fall into next week. By mid-week, we could have highs in the 30s.

Early data is hinting that highs on Thanksgiving might only reach the freezing mark, but at least it will be paired with dry conditions for the parade in Downtown Detroit.

However, if you are heading out of town before the holiday, it looks like rain returns on Tuesday and changes into a wintry mix, or even snow, by Wednesday.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, a cold front crossing the Eastern U.S. will merge with a coastal storm Saturday and bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and perhaps some snow to the Northeast. A Pacific storm will bring areas of rain and mountain snow to California and the Pacific Northwest into Sunday.

