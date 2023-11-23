Metro Detroit to see more clouds, first chance at snow over weekend

4WARN WEATHER – It’s been a beautiful day for Thanksgiving with lots of sunshine and cold temperatures around as we’ve made it into the 40s Thursday afternoon, and we’re going to keep the dry weather and sunshine into the forecast looking ahead into the end of the week.

Expect a little more cloud cover to work into the region overnight tonight and early on Friday morning. This is as a weak cold front will move through the region. We are not expecting any rain or snow with it, but it will be cold overnight tonight. Overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s.

Sunshine sticks around through the end of the week on Friday, but thanks to that cold front moving through, it’s going to be about 5 to 10° colder heading into the afternoon. High temperatures heading only into the mid to upper 30s Friday afternoon.

Weekend forecast

We will increase the cloud cover overnight Friday night into early on Saturday morning and keep the cloud cover around through most of the day. We are not expecting any rain or snow to move into the region, but the cold temperatures will be sticking around, especially if you’re heading out to Ann Arbor for the University of Michigan football game. Game time temperature should be right around that freezing mark around lunch time with plenty of cloud cover, we head for the upper 30s by Saturday afternoon.

All eyes are on our first chance of snow for the end of the weekend and into early next week. We’re going to watch a weak disturbance roll through for the second half of Sunday and into early on Monday. This will bring the chance of a light accumulation of snow for most everyone as temperatures will be supportive of any precipitation falling being in the form of snow. Expect the snow to pick up an intensity as we go after lunchtime through the afternoon and the evening hours on Sunday, and then hang on into early on Monday morning.

Next week

High temperatures heading for the 30s on Sunday afternoon, then dropping into the 20s overnight Sunday into early on Monday morning. This means that any snow that does fall would stick and might create some slick spots heading out the door back to school and work on Monday morning.

Once the system pulls off to the east, we will bring a northwesterly flow into the region. This will keep the cold temperatures in place, but also bring in the chance for some snow showers throughout the day on Monday, and then I’m going to keep a chance of a few snow showers into the forecast on Tuesday. High temperatures remaining into the middle 30s to start next week.

Drier weather works in for the middle and second half of next week, will keep a filtered sunshine into the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures holding into the middle 30s on Wednesday and warming into the upper 30s by Thursday.

