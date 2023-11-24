Dry weather to start, but clouds, snow is expected to occur this holiday weekend in Metro Detroit

It’s a 50-50 weekend for Southeastern Michigan, with dry weather to start the weekend before winter weather and our first shovel. Snowfall moves in by the time we get to the end of the weekend on Sunday.

4Warn Weather – There was plenty of sunshine to end the week for almost everybody, but colder temperatures also moved in as we worked throughout the day, and we’re going to keep the cold temperatures around looking ahead into the upcoming weekend.

Weekend forecast

As we work through Friday’s overnight hours, expect mainly clear skies to give way to increasing clouds, especially after midnight and heading towards sunrise on Saturday morning. Overnight lows are dropping into the 20s for everyone.

We keep the cloud cover around the entire day on Saturday. Still, we remain dry, especially if you’re heading over to the University of Michigan vs. Ohio State game in Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures into the 20s for tailgating in the morning, only warming into the 30s by the time we get to game time, so you will need all the winter gear if you’re going to be heading out over into Washtenaw County.

Then, the dry weather sticks around overnight Saturday night and early Sunday morning before snow moves into the region. Expect snow to overspread the region after lunchtime into Sunday afternoon and hang around too late Sunday night.

This system is not going to be a very strong system, but it is going to have enough moisture to leave some accumulating snow around for everyone. Most places should see around an inch or slightly above an inch of snowfall before it is all said and done. There should be enough snow to just break out the snow shovel and snowblowers, but not a lot of problems are expected. There could be some slick spots heading out the door back to work and school on Monday morning.

Next week

Then, as this system moves to the east, a northwesterly flow kicks in for the start of next week, and we will keep the chances of snow showers in the forecast Monday through Wednesday. It will not snow all day but do expect periods of snow showers on and off, thanks to the wind coming off of Lake Michigan dragging some moisture across the state for the start of next week.

Drier weather moves in by the time we get to Thursday, with a warm-up on the way by the end of the week on Friday. Temperatures are heading back to the end of the 40s by the end of the week, and we also bring a chance of rain showers by the end of the forecast by Friday as well.

