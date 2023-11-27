Snow in Metro Detroit: What to expect this week

4Warn Weather – Our Monday begins with snow showers draping the area in the morning. Plan to bundle the kids up today as you send them off to school.

Wind chill readings start in the teens and 20s in the morning, and will remain that way all day with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Brief periods of heavy snow showers will be possible during the morning commute, which can lead to rapid reductions to visibilities and quick accumulations on untreated roads. Give yourself some extra time to travel today.

Highs will be around freezing but feeling like it’s 10 degrees cooler with the westerly winds whipping.

Tonight’s sunset is at 5:04 p.m.

Snow will be widespread throughout the day and the night. Snow showers will still be widespread by midnight.

The snow will taper off overnight, but it will be downright cold. Lows drop into the low 20s, and wind chills will be in the single digits by Tuesday morning.

More snow this week

Snow showers will taper off into Tuesday morning, and we don’t expect much snow Tuesday. Still, some snow could fall, especially later in the day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 30 degrees. Conditions will still be blustery.

More snow should arrive early Wednesday. Flurries are expected as a weak clipper system grazes lower Michigan.

Slight warmup

We will warm up into seasonal mid-40s on Thursday under partly sunny skies. As of right now, it looks like rain will return on Friday, with highs in the low 40s.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, a wintry mix is likely across the mid-Mississippi Valley and interior Northeast Monday afternoon. Moderate lake effect snow continues across the Upper Great Lakes Monday evening. Heavy rainfall is forecast in the Northeast.

