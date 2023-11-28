Snow squall warnings: What the winter alert means and what to do if you’re driving in one

The first snow squall warning of the year was issued for parts of Metro Detroit on Monday night.

The National Weather Service added the winter season alert to their list of winter storm alerts in recent years to help warn drivers about dangerous bursts of snowfall on roadways.

Here’s what to know about snow squall warnings:

What’s a snow squall?

A snow squall is an intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that leads to a quick reduction in visibilities and is often accompanied by gusty winds. They are different from snow storms because of the length of time they are active.

Why are they dangerous?

Sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways can lead to high speed accidents with large pileups that result in injuries and fatalities.

When are they issued?

When a burst of heavy snow is detected on radar. It is a polygon warning, generally 30-60 minutes in duration, that is issued similar to severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, starting November 1.

What should you do?

If a snow squall warning is issued for your area, avoid or delay motor travel until the squall passes through your location. There truly is no safe place on the highway during a snow squall. However if you are already in transit and cannot exit the road in time, reduce your speed, turn on your headlights and hazard lights and allow plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you. It’s also best not to slam on your brakes. With slick/icy roads, this could contribute to the loss of vehicle control and also increase the risk of a chain reaction crash.