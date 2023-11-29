Wintry mix possible amid blustery week in Metro Detroit: What to know

4Warn Weather – Wednesday begins with single digit wind chills once again, so bundle up the kids before sending them off to the bus stop. Temperatures will be a little milder today, but still below average.

Highs today will be in the mid-30s, but only feeling like the 20s when you factor in the blustery conditions with winds between 10-20 mph.

The only area seeing snowflakes fly Wednesday morning is the northern part of the Thumb. The day will be dry for most.

We will peel back some cloud cover today, resulting in some sunshine around Detroit and in our southern communities. The Thumb region holds on to more cloud cover today.

Tonight’s sunset is at 5:03 p.m.

Lows tonight will drop into the low 20s.

Warmup, then wintry mix possible

We will warm up into the seasonal 40s on Thursday under partly sunny skies.

As of right now, it looks like rain (possibly mixed with snow) will return Thursday night into Friday, and is possible throughout Friday morning. The precipitation should change over to just rain for most throughout the day.

We could see another wintry mix early Saturday before we have a brief dry period Saturday afternoon, which will be a nice window to get outside and decorate. Highs will be in the 40s.

More rain will roll in on Sunday and last into early next week.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, heavy lake effect snow will continue downwind of the Great Lakes Wednesday morning. The cold air has finally made its way south and east, making way for near to below freezing low temperatures. Freeze warnings and frost advisories drape the Gulf Coast.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.