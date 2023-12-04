Cloud and chilly temperatures stick around Monday for Metro Detroit -- Here's what to expect...

4Warn Weather – MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, colder temperatures. High: 41. Winds: Northwest 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 30. Winds: West 3-6 MPH

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies, a chance of rain and snow showers. High: 37. Winds: SW 3-6 MPH

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies early, skies becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low: 27. Winds: SW 3-6 MPH

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, some much needed sunshine. Remaining cold. High: 39.

Most of us ended the weekend on a wetter note with rain showers across the region, we’ve got some drier weather and colder temperatures moving into the region as we look ahead to the start of the work week.

After that low pressure system works off to the northeast last night, we will keep cloud cover into the forecast to start next week on Monday. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected. High temperatures remaining into low 40s by Monday afternoon, and it would not surprise me to see some upper 30s for highs northwest of the Metro by Monday afternoon.

The clouds will hang tough with us overnight tonight into Tuesday Morning with our next low-pressure system heading for the region. Overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s, and some upper 20s outside of the metro.

Another chance of rain and snow showers moves into the region with yet another low-pressure system heading our way for Tuesday. This should start into the morning on Tuesday and continue into part of the day. High temperatures into the upper 30s by Tuesday afternoon, not ruling some places out staying into the mid 30s by Tuesday afternoon northwest of the metro.

Then the active pattern continues looking ahead into the middle and end of next week. Some cloud cover sticks around for Wednesday, but I do think we will see some sunshine move into the region as well, with high temperatures only making it into the upper 30s, before another chance of rain and snow showers heads our way by Thursday. Then cloud cover sticks around for the end of next week on Friday, temperatures starting to moderate a little, back into the 40s by Thursday and lower 50s by the end of next week on Friday.

Looking ahead into the start of next weekend, we will bring another chance of rain showers into the forecast for some of us. As of right now, it looks like our central and southern counties stand the best chance to see the rain showers. Temperatures a few degrees cooler, heading for the lower 50 by Saturday afternoon.

Then, the data from the forecast models are both showing a low-pressure system heading into the region for the end of the weekend. Some of them show primarily snow, while some of them show rain and it ending as some snow as colder temperatures move into the region. As of right now, we will keep it a chance of rain and snow showers, while we have some time to work on that part of the forecast as it is a few days away., Anyway we look at it, it will be breezy, and colder air starts to work into the region. High temperatures into the lower 40s by the afternoon.