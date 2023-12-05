Rain & snow showers for some on Tuesday -- Here's what you can expect for Metro Detroit

A mix of rain and snow showers move into the region for some throughout the day on Tuesday

4Warn Weather – TUESDAY: Cloudy skies, a chance of rain and snow showers. High: 36. Winds: NNW 3-6 MPH

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies early, skies becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low: 27. Winds: NNW 3-6 MPH

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, some much needed sunshine. Remaining cold. High: 39.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, skies becoming mostly cloudy. Low: 31. Winds: Southwest 5-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, an isolated chance of rain/snow showers. High: 46.

After plenty of cloud cover and colder temperatures to start the work week, we’ve got a little bit of wintry weather on the way to the region as we look ahead into your Tuesday.

Another chance of rain and snow showers moves into the region with another disturbance heading towards the region through the day. The further north you go, the lower your chances of rain and snow showers, most areas North of I-96 may stay dry during the day. This should start into the morning on Tuesday and continue into part of the day. High temperatures into the middle 30s by Tuesday afternoon, not ruling some places out staying into the low to mid 30s by Tuesday afternoon northwest of the metro.

Then the active pattern continues looking ahead into the middle and end of next week. Some cloud cover sticks around for Wednesday, but I do think we will see some sunshine move into the region as well, with high temperatures only making it into the upper 30s, before another chance of rain and snow showers heads our way by Thursday.

This looks to be a much more isolated chance heading into Thursday. Then cloud cover sticks around for the end of next week on Friday, temperatures starting to moderate a little, back into the 40s by Thursday and lower 50s by the end of next week on Friday.

Looking ahead into the start of next weekend, we will bring another chance of rain showers into the forecast for some of us. Expect the rain showers to overspread the region throughout the mid to late morning hours and into the afternoon and stick around the rest of the day. High temperatures remaining mild, into the 50s in the afternoon.

Then, the data from the forecast models are both showing a low-pressure system heading into the region for the end of the weekend. Expect the clouds and rain showers to stick around for the end of the weekend on Sunday as the low-pressure center works into the western portions of the state. High temperatures cooler into the 40′s by the afternoon.

As the low-pressure system moves out of the region, it will usher in some colder air and change the rain showers over to snow showers and bring in some breezy winds as well. High temperatures heading for the upper 30s by Monday afternoon.