Freeze warning issued for all of Southeast Michigan until 8 a.m. Friday

DETROIT - A freeze warning has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan until 8 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service announced.

Here are the counties affected by the warning:

Genesee County

Lapeer County

Lenawee County

Livingston County

Macomb County

Monroe County

Oakland County

Sanilac County

St. Clair County

Washtenaw County

Wayne County

Subfreezing temperatures are expected for several hours after midnight through sunrise Friday, NWS officials said.

Low temperatures will be near 30 degrees in most areas, with some areas seeing temperatures in the high 20s, according to the NWS.

Frost and freezing conditions could kill crops and other sensitive plants, officials said. Unprotected outdoor plumbing could also be damaged.

Residents should protect plants from the cold and prevent against bursting outdoor water pipes.

In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained and above-ground pipes should be covered to protect from freezing, officials said.

