Glorious spring weekend ahead for Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Being average never felt so good!

Metro Detroit temperatures are getting into the mid to upper 40s with a few of you hitting 50°F today under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

We will see more clouds form with the warmth into the afternoon and light breezes WSW 5-10 mph. These conditions are perfectly average for mid to late March.

Wednesday

We start Wednesday with morning lows in the low 30s and dry conditions all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Spring officially starts at 5:58pm tomorrow, but the rain will arrive by 2pm. Rain showers will be with us through the afternoon and evening before tapering off late. Highs will hit the mid to upper 40s but that's before the rain as the wet weather will cool us down into the lower 40s.

Thursday and Friday

Thursday starts cloudy with a sprinkle here or a flurry there before sunrise. Clouds stay partly sunny with highs back into the mid and upper 40s.

Friday is only slightly cooler as a week cool front sweeps through in the morning brining very little moisture. Most of the day is dry with low to mid 40s and partly sunny skies.

Weekend

Our first weekend of Spring 2019 will be one for the ages! We will see tons of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday and mid 50s to near 60°F Sunday. Enjoy!!!!

