Danielle Continues To Drift Over The North-Central Atlantic

Location 925 miles W of The Azores Wind 70 mph Heading WNW at 2 mph Pressure 29.24 Coordinates 44.0W, 38.1N

Discussion

At 300 PM GMT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Danielle was located near latitude 38.1 North, longitude 44.0 West. Danielle is moving slowly toward the west-northwest near 2 mph (4 km/h). A continued slow west-northwest motion is forecast through tonight, but a turn to the north is expected to begin on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Danielle is forecast to become a hurricane again.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 990 mb (29.24 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 11:13 Saturday Morning, September 03rd

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 9:01 Saturday Morning, September 03rd

Land Hazards

None.