Danielle Continues To Drift Over The North-Central Atlantic

|Location
|925 miles W of The Azores
|Wind
|70 mph
|Heading
|WNW at 2 mph
|Pressure
|29.24
|Coordinates
|44.0W, 38.1N
Discussion
At 300 PM GMT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Danielle was located near latitude 38.1 North, longitude 44.0 West. Danielle is moving slowly toward the west-northwest near 2 mph (4 km/h). A continued slow west-northwest motion is forecast through tonight, but a turn to the north is expected to begin on Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Danielle is forecast to become a hurricane again.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 990 mb (29.24 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None.