Tropical Depression Forms Over The Tropical Atlantic

Location 805 miles E of The Leeward Islands Wind 35 mph Heading W at 14 mph Pressure 29.8 Coordinates 49.6W, 16.6N

Discussion

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Seven was located near latitude 16.6 North, longitude 49.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night, and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Thursday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 10:13 Wednesday Morning, September 14th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system. Tropical Storm Watches may be required for portions of the Leeward Islands later today.

Ad

Tropics Models at 10:06 Wednesday Morning, September 14th

Land Hazards

None