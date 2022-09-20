Eighth Tropical Depression Of The Season Forms Over The Central Atlantic

Location 1110 miles WSW of The Azores Wind 35 mph Heading N at 10 mph Pressure 29.92 Coordinates 45.7W, 32.8N

Discussion

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eight was located near latitude 32.8 North, longitude 45.7 West. The depression is moving toward the north near 10 mph (17 km/h). A turn to the northeast is expected on Wednesday, followed by a motion to the east.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1013 mb (29.92 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the Azores should monitor the progress of the system.

Land Hazards

SURF: Swells generated by the depression are expected to affect the Azores later this week. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.