Tropical Depression Not Forecast To Persist For Long

Location 770 miles W of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading NW at 10 mph Pressure 29.77 Coordinates 35.6W, 17.2N

Discussion

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 17.2 North, longitude 35.6 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h) and a general northwest to north-northwest motion is expected until the depression dissipates in a few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or two.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 2:14 Thursday Night, September 29th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None.