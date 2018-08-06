DETROIT - If you’ve lived here long enough, you know the drill by now: when it gets this hot and humid, eventually we’ll stare down the barrel of a severe storm threat, and today’s that day.

After a quiet start with some sunshine, scattered thunderstorms develop this afternoon, followed by a bigger batch moving through this evening. Strong to severe storms are likely, with the primary threat being damaging wind gusts, although the most robust of the storms could also produce damaging hail.

While tornadoes do not appear likely, we can never categorically rule them out -- as we saw just one week ago with the brief tornado touchdown in Taylor on a night where severe weather itself was not expected. Something else not to be ignored is that these storms will have torrential downpours (not unexpected in this air mass), and will generate a lot of lightning.

It will be another oppressively humid day, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius), and a south-southwest wind increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:31 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:46 p.m.

Monday Night

Potentially severe thunderstorms should end this evening, with just scattered showers possible the remainder of the night. Lows in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Primary Day

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with scattered showers possible. Cooler, with highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

The rest of the week

Things are now a little uncertain for Wednesday and Thursday, with some sunshine both days, but also a scattered shower and thunderstorm chance (especially Thursday as a cold front swings down across the state). As long as that front clears the area by late Thursday night, we’ll be dry on Friday. At this point, the upcoming weekend looks dry, but even that is not certain now due to some nebulous weather pattern suggestions among some of the computer models.

Regardless, temperatures from Wednesday through the weekend look pretty stable, with highs generally in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius), and overnight lows generally in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Don’t Forget!

This weekend is the annual Perseid Meteor Shower! Stay tuned for details!

