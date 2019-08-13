Metro Detroit weather: No break from Mother Nature

We just can’t catch a break from Mother Nature. We’ve been in a dry spell and needed some rain. But three to six inches of rain in just a few hours overnight caused massive flooding across a corridor stretching from east-central Oakland County eastward into central Macomb County. One weather observer in Sterling Heights received 4.71 inches of rain in just three hours…that’s a once-every-500-year rain event, and the second one here in five years (the Great Flood of August 11, 2014, was the other).

On the other hand, many of us didn’t get a drop of rain Monday night. The latest Drought Monitor categorized parts of southeast Michigan as abnormally dry (one step below moderate drought), and the dry conditions will likely only get worse in those areas…especially in our North Zone.

Fortunately (from the flooding perspective), we only have scattered showers or thunderstorms possible the remainder of the day, although the better chances are this morning, with chances diminishing from north to south during the afternoon. It’s a steamy start to our Tuesday, but drier air is on the way…be patient! Highs should reach the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius), with wind becoming north at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:38 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:37 p.m.

Becoming partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius). North wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Partly cloudy to start on Wednesday, then scattered showers are possible during the mid to late afternoon period. Highs near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday with a few afternoon showers still possible. Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Changes to the weekend forecast

This weekend’s weather has been highly uncertain and, while the latest computer models aren’t doing much to increase my confidence in the timing of various weather features I’m tracking, there is at least a suggestion that some showers and thunderstorms are possible each day. Neither day appears to be a washout, but the potential for a shower or thunderstorm is with us both Saturday and Sunday. Obviously, this weekend is the Woodward Dream Cruise, and a lot of people will be outside exposed to the elements, so keep our Local4Casters app handy on your phone and check the radar often.

It will become warmer and more humid again this weekend, with highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

