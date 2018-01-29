Metro Detroit weather: Snow will wind down quickly

DETROIT - An upper level disturbance crossing the area today generated a widespread swath of snow, with the heart of our area generally receiving two-to-four inches of accumulation.

Snowfall rates in the far northern part of our area did overachieve, with some of us near the I-69 corridor picking up six-to-ten inches. Snow will quickly end by late afternoon/early evening for most of us, with the one notable exception being the Thumb, where some narrow lake effect snow bands overnight could still produce some accumulation. However, these bands will steadily progress eastward later tonight, and shouldn't be a problem on Tuesday.

For the rest of us, skies will clear overnight. Lows should bottom out in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius), with wind chills of zero to 5 above (-15 to -18 degrees Celsius) by the time you leave for work and the kids head out to school due to the north-northwest wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius). Variable wind direction, at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 7:49 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 5:45 p.m.

Increasing clouds Tuesday night, with lows in the upper teens (-7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday, with light rain or snow showers developing during the afternoon. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Don’t get used to the return of mild temperatures, this will be very short-lived. Two cold fronts will cross the area Wednesday night and Thursday. They bring a chance of snow showers, and more breezy conditions. Temperatures Thursday morning will likely hold steady in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), and then fall sharply during the afternoon behind the second cold front.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs only in the low 20s (-6 to -5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid teens (-10 degrees Celsius).

Becoming cloudy with snow developing by Saturday afternoon and continuing into Saturday night. The specifics on this system are still very much up in the air, given that we’re five days out, but some accumulation appears likely. The Local4Casters and I will continue to monitor, and keep you updated through the week. Highs Saturday near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Any lingering snow showers Sunday morning should end quickly, with partly cloudy skies developing. Highs dropping back into the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

