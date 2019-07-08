Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures climb back into 90s this week

DETROIT - Enjoy this brief break from July because the heat will be back Tuesday.

You’ve probably noticed the milky white/gray sky throughout the day. That’s not cloud cover. It’s smoke from Canadian wildfires.

In fact, we don’t have much cloudiness in this forecast. For the rest of Monday night, the air will be dry and skies will be generally clear, except for the smoke. Temperatures should return to the 50s in most parts, with the air actually getting drier at times overnight. There’s still enough of a northeast wind to keep fog off the menu.

Sunshine will be abundant on Tuesday as highs climb almost 10 degrees higher to the mid- and upper 80s. With no appreciable humidity, it won’t feel any hotter than that. Winds will be light but out of the east.

On Wednesday, the mercury will continue to climb as a few extra afternoon clouds move in and a cold front approaches. Highs should hit 90 degrees in a good chunk of the area. Plus, the humidity will spike ahead of the front so it will feel like the mid-90s in the afternoon.

Wednesday's daytime and evening hours look dry, but thunderstorms will be around overnight. We have a marginal risk for severe weather, which is more likely to occur in west Michigan. Storms will weaken as they move east.

Temperatures will start Thursday in the low 70s and the humidity won’t be out of here yet. Some lingering showers will be a part of our morning commute before conditions improve in the afternoon.

Friday looks warm and dry, but the humidity is back over the weekend. Right now, the one weekend rain chance is late Saturday into early Sunday. Funneling that into the overnight time period would be great for those hoping to be outside, but timing will likely change, so stay tuned.

Even though the week didn’t feel like July at the start, we’ll more than make up for it by Saturday and Sunday.

