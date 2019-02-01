Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures to rise steadily this weekend

DETROIT - Metro Detroit residents are already feeling noticeable improvements with nearly calm breezes, so the wind chill is matching the temperature in most spots. Temperatures are still well below normal and well below freezing. We'll bottom out around 10 degrees late Friday evening.

Temperatures will rise overnight, getting us back to the mid-teens Saturday morning. Afternoon highs will hit the upper 30s, but we'll have to trade the sunshine to get those numbers. Technically, we'll still have a wind chill near 30 degrees.

There's a slim shot at some late drizzle Saturday night and possibly during the day Sunday, but it will be light and very widely scattered if it shows up.

Fog will also be a concern Saturday night through Sunday as warmer air looms over the melting snow. Be alert for ice jams if you live near a waterway. Areas of localized flooding are a possibility as the great melt-off continues.

Highs Sunday will be the headline, though, hitting the mid-40s under cloudy skies and the possibility of a rogue raindrop.

Yes, 50 degrees is still the target for Monday afternoon. A better chance of light rain is coming in the morning. Then, widespread rain will arrive late Monday. Following that, we will slide down to typical February chill early next week. Watch the numbers rise and fall in our 10-day forecast.

