Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorm chances rise as cold front rolls through

DETROIT - This is the hottest weather we’ll have to endure in Metro Detroit for the next 10 days, but it’s not the muggiest.

We’ll continue to monitor the 4 Live Radar through the early afternoon for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Most of us won’t see it, but the air is only getting muggier Monday night. That will keep low temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s.

Storm chances will rise Tuesday. A cold front is on its way here. It will slice through the area in the early afternoon. That will likely scare up a few thunderstorms around midday. Better chances will be in the Metro and South zones. The severe risk will stay south of us.

Humidity will be higher Tuesday than it was Monday. Even behind the front, humidity is not going to drop much, so a lot of the work week will feel like summer. A second front Thursday will really dry out the air. Plus, we’ll drop another notch in temperatures.

We’re heading toward a much different weekend than the one we just finished. Temperatures will barely touch 80 degrees Saturday, with just a couple extra degrees Sunday. Also, humidity will stay low once it drops behind Thursday’s front.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.