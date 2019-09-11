Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Metro Detroit

DETROIT - A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Metro Detroit until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

A severe thunderstorm warning has expired for Wayne County, Livingston County and Washtenaw County, Oakland County, Lapeer County and Sanilac County.

Track the radar

A severe thunderstorm was located at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday near Ann Arbor, the National Weather Service announced. The storm was moving northeast at 15 mph.

Officials said wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail is possible. Torrential rainfall is expected and might lead to flash flooding, officials said.

The storm was expected to move toward the following locations:

Salem around 2:40 p.m.

South Lyon around 2:50 p.m.

Novi and Northville around 3 p.m.

Plymouth, Island Lake State Recreation Area, Wolverine Lake, New Hudson, Barton Hills, Farmington, Walled Lake, Wixom, Farmington Hills and Redford might also be affected, NWS officials said.

Residents should move to interior rooms on the lowest floor of a building. Nobody should drive vehicles through flooded roadways, officials said.

