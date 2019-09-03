Tracking severe weather in Metro Detroit: Latest alerts, updates

DETROIT - We're tracking severe weather potential in Metro Detroit on Tuesday night.

A tornado is also possible with any of the storms that move through in the next several hours.

Overall, the area is under a slight risk for severe weather. That's category two of five, and we won't be under the gun all night. It looks like 8 p.m. to midnight will be the window of concern, starting in the North and West zones and ending in the South Zone.

A line of storms already moved through the area around 6:30 p.m., but they were not severe. More is on the way. Check back for updates.

Latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit:

There are currently no watches or warnings in the area.

