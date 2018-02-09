UPDATING: Snow totals in Metro Detroit as winter storm moves through Friday

A winter storm is expected to drop somewhere between 5 and 10 inches of snow in Metro Detroit on Friday - with additional snow coming on Saturday and Sunday.

We're tracking snow totals as they are reported below. We'll update the list throughout the day.

Here are snow total reports as of about 1 p.m. on Friday:

12:15 PM Shelby Township 5.0”

12:00 PM Ypsilanti 4.2”

11:50 AM Wixom 4.6”

11:30 AM Corunna 4.3”

11:30 AM Manchester 3.0”

11:25 AM Clarkston 4.5”

11:24 AM Brownstown Township 4.0”

10:07 AM Corunna 2.0”

10:07 AM Owosso 1.3”

10:05 AM Farmington Hills 3.0”

10:00 AM White Lake 3.3”

10:00 AM Garden City 3.5”

9:45 AM Deckerville 1.0”

9:30 AM Ann Arbor 3.0”

9:30 AM Wixom 4.0”

9:00 AM Corunna 2.0”

9:00 AM Lapeer 2.6”

9:00 AM Waterford 3.0”

8:30 AM Dexter 2.5”

8:25 AM Lake Orion 2.3”

8:20 AM Richmond 1.4”

8:15 AM Tipton 2.2”

8:00 AM New Baltimore 1.7”

8:00 AM Ann Arbor 2.0”

8:00 AM Berkley 2.6”

8:00 AM Waterford 2.0”

8:00 AM Linden 3.0”

8:00 AM Durand 1.7”

8:00 AM Wyandotte 2.2”

7:30 AM Morenci 2.3”

7:30 AM Farmington 2.0”

7:20 AM Saline 2.0”

7:06 AM Flint 1.0”

7:06 AM White Lake 1.7”

7:06 AM Corunna 1.3”

7:06 AM Romulus 1.8”

7:00 AM Whitmore Lake 2.0”

6:21 AM Troy 1.0”

6:21 AM Wixom 1.6”

6:21 AM Ypsilanti 1.8”

More snow Saturday

More snow will pour in Saturday during the morning and last into the afternoon. This will be a lighter snow and won’t last nearly as long as Friday’s Storm. Still, we may see another inch or two during the day tomorrow around SE Lower Michigan with temps in the upper 20s again tomorrow afternoon. It’s teens early to upper 20s all the way through the weekend with a last shot of snow Sunday.

Snow Sunday morning

Sunday snow now looks to be coming in the mid morning hours. This will be another light to moderate wave of snow and may throw down another inch or two. We certainly have a good chance of some areas seeing a foot or more of new snow over the next three days.

Again, areas south of 10 Mile down to the Ohio Border will see the most snow for all three round.

