Widespread flooding reported across Metro Detroit as heavy rains continue

Officials are helping residents during flooding in LaSalle Township. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A winter storm is passing through the state of Michigan this weekend, and rain has been falling since Saturday morning.

Many communities across Metro Detroit have experienced flooding. Here are some videos and pictures of the worst areas.

Frenchtown Township

Firefighters in Frenchtown Township are evacuating Grand Beach due to severe flooding, the fire department announced.

Officials said water is about 4 feet deep in Grand Beach.

I-75 in Detroit

I-75 is flooded in both directions between 7 Mile and 8 Mile roads. Drivers are backed up on the highway, as sections of the roadway have several inches of standing water.

Gibraltar

Residents are also experiencing heavy street flooding in Gibraltar.

