Winter storm could dump nearly 10 inches of snow on Northern Michigan this weekend

While we may saw a few flakes fly in Metro Detroit this weekend, Up North is bracing for a holiday weekend snow storm.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service in Marquette:

Light snow will spread west to east across Upper Michigan today, with around half of an inch to one inch of accumulating snow.

However, more snow is on the way as a strong storm system tracks across the Upper Great Lakes tonight through Saturday morning. While widespread moderate to heavy system snow is expected, keep in mind that the axis of heavy snow may shift slightly depending on the storm track.

Another hazard with this system will be the strong and gusty winds, especially Saturday afternoon/evening.

Travel impacts are expected across the region with this system, so if you have travel plans during this time period make sure you pay close attention to the forecast.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.