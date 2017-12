DETROIT - Many areas are under a winter weather advisory Monday.

VIEW: Weather forecast

Less than 1 of snowfall accumulation is expected along the I-94 corridor.

Sanilac, Huron and Tuscola Counties are under a wind chill advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Cold winds chills are expected, some dropping to 15 below zero. Residents are advised to wear a hat and gloves if they venture outside.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.