Winter storm warning: Up to 7 inches of snow possible Sunday in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - A winter storm warning has been issued for Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair and Wayne counties, while Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties are under winter weather advisories

The warnings and advisories are in effect in in Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair and Wayne counties until midnight.

Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw are under the advisory until 11 p.m.

Drivers are advised to be prepared for limited visibility and difficult travel conditions. About 5-7 inches are expected in eastern Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair and Wayne counties. Sanilac, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties could see 3-5 inches, and 2-4 inches are expected in Genesee County.

