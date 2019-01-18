Winter weather advisory issued for Southeast Michigan from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

DETROIT - A winter weather advisory has been issued in Southeast Michigan from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service announced.

The advisory was issued for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, Livingston and Lenawee counties.

Snow is expected to develop overnight and continue throughout the day Saturday.

About 3 to 6 inches of snowfall is expected.

Drivers should be cautious because roads are expected to be slippery and visibility could be limited.

