4Frenzy

Vote for students in 4Frenzy’s Winter Fan Choice Awards

Help your favorite high school students get recognition

Madeline Allen, Creative Services Associate Producer

4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards Winter 2020 - Vote
Vote BELOW once an hour per category through Feb. 16 to help your favorite high school students, coaches, and parents earn recognition!

The winners will receive a 4Frenzy patch or a certificate, and their names and schools will be featured on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit. Passionate winners and nominees will even get a “Spotlight” article on clickondetroit.com/4Frenzy.

