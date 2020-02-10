Vote for students in 4Frenzy’s Winter Fan Choice Awards

Vote BELOW once an hour per category through Feb. 16 to help your favorite high school students, coaches, and parents earn recognition!

The winners will receive a 4Frenzy patch or a certificate, and their names and schools will be featured on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit. Passionate winners and nominees will even get a “Spotlight” article on clickondetroit.com/4Frenzy.

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

Instagram: @4Frenzy (submit a photo in our hashtag contest!)