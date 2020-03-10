SPOTLIGHT: Romulus girls basketball coach a true role model

Favorite Place in the City: Romulus H.S. (where her love for the city began)

Favorite Artist: Drake

Role Model: Dean Tiffany Willard

From Romulus High School, Paris McCarthy has won the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Award for Coach in the Girls Basketball category! Paris began coaching in 2013, so she has 7 years of experience, not to mention the knowledge earned from her own time as a basketball player.

4Frenzy - Romulus H.S. girls basketball team (WDIV)

It’s no wonder that she’s an inspiration to her team, who she loves beyond measure! Paris is so incredibly proud of her student-athletes for always standing tall and rising to the occasion through any and all adversities they’ve faced during the 2019 season. She says she couldn’t ask for a more resilient group.

“Work hard and embrace the process.” Coach Paris McCarthy

4Frenzy - Romulus H.S. girls basketball coach Paris McCarthy and player (WDIV)

Other than being a basketball coach, Paris is a mother of three and married to her high school sweetheart. Outside coaching, she enjoys reading and being a soccer mom. Paris is also part of the Romulus Recreation Committee, which is responsible for planning, promoting and administering park and recreation programs.

4Frenzy - Coach Paris McCarthy (WDIV)

In the future, Paris wants to one day serve as an athletic director and administrator. Coach also wants to win a state title with her girls basketball team and impact lives in every capacity.

Congratulations, Coach! We hope to see more of Romulus H.S. in future seasons of 4Frenzy!

4Frenzy

Spring 4Frenzy has begun, so start nominating high schoolers, staff, and parents! We’ll have 100+ winners, so everyone at any level has a chance!

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

Instagram: @4Frenzy

We would like to thank our sponsor Ralph Jr. Wilson Foundation’s Project Play for their support!