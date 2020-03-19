SPOTLIGHT: Rochester Adams wins favorite dance team in 4Frenzy

Team Fun facts

Favorite Artists: Lewis Capaldi, Misty Copeland, and Billie Eilish

A Favorite Place: Village of Rochester Hills

Future Goals: Many want to join a college dance team

The winner of the Dance Team category of the 4Frenzy Winter Fan Choice Awards is Rochester Adams High School! Naomi Nakamura is the new coach of the Rochester Adams dance team. She has been a dancer all her life and loves impacting the lives of young dance students with the passion of dance. She loves dance because it allows you to express yourself, and she believes that being able to do that is the true key to happiness.

“When I joined the dance team, I didn’t realize how many new friends I would make and how much fun it is. The team got a new coach this year, and she is incredible.” Brooke Phillips, team dancer

The team has been through several coaches, so recently, coach Naomi stepped up to the task. When she joined the team as the coach, the team had never competed before, therefore Naomi did not know what to expect from the dancers. This year Naomi saw potential in every single member. She brought new skills to the routines and took the girls to a new level. Naomi is also patient when it comes to the girls’ learning, and acts as their role model. “Coach Naomi is the best our team could have. She is tough on us but also like an older sister. She never fails to make the dance team the most fun environment,” said dancer Christine Bomard.

Adams Dance Team (n/a)

The Adams Dance Team is new to competition this year, but they’re going for it! The girls went to the UDA Nationals in Orlando, Florida where they competed at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The team was very pleased to experience this for the first time, and they feel it will help them to achieve their goals in the future.

