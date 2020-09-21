4Frenzy Game of the Week highlights

4Frenzy’s Game of the Week series has begun, and while there were less fans in the stands and more safety protocols, the rivalry was still alive and well in our first game between Clinton Twp Chippewa Valley vs Macomb Dakota!

The highlights aired on Local 4 over the weekend, and we’ve got them below if you missed them. After a well fought game, the score was 29 for the Dakota Cougars to 20 for the Chippewa Big Reds.

We covered TWO games this week, so make sure to check out the other school rivalry Cass Tech vs. King in the second video, too!

See below for our coverage of the next strong city rivalry Cass Tech vs. Detroit King; it’s “not just a regular game” between these two schools. After some incredible plays, the game ended with the Cass Technicians at 34 and the King Crusaders at 26.

Stay on the lookout for our next Game of the Week on clickondetroit.com/4Frenzy

