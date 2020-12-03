SPOTLIGHT: From ‘Goldfish’ to ‘Sturgeon’ - Northville High sophomore is a 4Frenzy Favorite

Favorite Subject: Math

Favorite Place in Northville: The Brown Dog

Favorite Artist: Katy Perry

Role Model: Her mom

The winner of Favorite Butterfly Swimmer in our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards is Northville High School sophomore Emily Roden! Emily started swimming when she was five years old at Goldfish Swim School in Farmington, and by age seven she was already swimming competitively for the Novi Sturgeons.

Swimming takes up most of Emily’s time and when she is not swimming she likes to hang out with her friends and family. “My teammates are my best friends and we push each other every day to be better,” she says.

Emily Roden, Northville High School (WDIV)

Emily hopes to swim in college and has been thinking of different career paths. “I know that no matter what, I want to work with kids and athletes,” she says. So being a physical therapist or a teacher seems appealing to her.

Her advice to swimmers is to work hard and enjoy the sport because you can make amazing things happen. “You are more powerful than you think, and the most important thing is to make sure you are having fun because you are creating memories you will never forget.”

Congrats, Emily, on the great season and your 4Frenzy Fan Choice Award!

