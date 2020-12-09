SPOTLIGHT: Oxford’s two-sport star wins Favorite Senior in Football

Favorite clubs in school: Leadership and DECA

Favorite place in hometown: Evergreens Coffee and Bake Shop

Favorite school lunch: Wildcat Mash

Favorite actors: Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson

Role model: His dad

4Frenzy Fan Choice Award winners have been announced, and the winner of Favorite Senior for Football is Oxford’s Trent Brown! Brown spends his winter seasons playing on the Oxford basketball team, but has also been a varsity football player since his sophomore year. This year, Brown started at Tight End for the Wildcats, and used his 6′1″, 200 pound frame to not only fulfill his duties as a blocker, but also as a mismatch as a pass catcher.

“I honestly enjoyed every snap I ever played on that field,” Brown said. “Every opportunity I had to be on the field with my teammates is what every athlete strives for.”

Brown gives a lot of credit to his coaches for his experience at Oxford, with one of his coaches being his dad.

“It felt like I was a lifetime member of the team,” Brown said. “I started off as a ball boy in middle school because my dad was a coach, and it felt fulfilling to end up on the varsity team as a sophomore. Coach Rayner, Coach Osborne, and Coach Rowley along with my dad have made Oxford football a part of my family.”

The coaches and players are responsible for some fun traditions for Oxford players on game days, something Brown remembers fondly.

“Before every game, I have to get a Spicy Italian footlong sub from Subway,” Brown said. “Once game time comes, we all go and touch the rock in our locker room, a tradition that was started by Coach Rowley and one that makes us truly feel like one team.”

In addition to his athletics, Brown is also very involved in extracurricular activities at the high school. he is on the board for both Students Against Drunk Driving and the Leadership Club, and is a member of DECA, a club for students interested in a future in business, and Oxford Schools Early College.

Brown plans to either study teaching or communications in college, but he is also open to continuing to be involved in the game he loves.

“I think one day, like my dad, I’ll be a football coach.”

Congratulations to Trent on the award!

