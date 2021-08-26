4Frenzy ‘Game of the Week’ starts with two games in one night

This week, 4Frenzy will take a trip to Wayne State University’s campus to kick off the 2021-22 high school football season with two matchups: Canton vs. Dearborn Fordson and Chippewa Valley vs. Detroit Catholic Central. Both teams are set to play in the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University tonight.

The Chiefs vs Tractors game starts at 4 p.m. as Canton looks to take over and pick up on dominance from last year’s 8-1 record and 6-0 in their league.

The Tractors already have one win under their belt against De La Salle Collegiate in a non-league matchup.

The Tractors have hopes to get farther in the playoffs, as they were defeated in their second playoff game last year by Cass Tech with a score of 42-7.

This will be a first-time matchup between the two schools as one hopes to assert dominance early as they begin their season while the other hopes to keep the momentum going.

Ad

The Shamrocks and Big Reds are at 7 p.m. It’s the last dance season for DCC Senior QB Declan Byle as he leads the Shamrocks in hopes to continue where they left off in a 9-1 Fall 20-21 season overall.

Detroit Catholic Central were 1st place in the Central Catholic High School League last season, ahead of Brother Rice and De La Salle Collegiate. The Shamrocks ended the season ranked #11 in Michigan and #7 in Michigan Divison 1.

The Shamrocks are lead by fifth-year head coach Daniel Anderson, who was named 4Frenzy’s “Coach of the Week” last fall. Anderson has been with the team for 17 years and was promoted to head coach in 2017. The school has won a total of 14 state championships, with the last state title coming in 2009.

Chippewa Valley High School placed 4th in the Macomb Area Conference- Red League last season ahead of Romeo and Eisenhower. The team ended the season ranked #38 in Michigan and #18 in Michigan Division 1. With 3-4 overall, the Big Reds plan on gaining momentum early on to move up on the list this upcoming season lead by Head Coach Scott Merchant.

Ad

For the Big Reds, on the defensive end is a 280-pound Defensive tackle and Defensive End, Zach Allison, who is on his last season.

Although this is a non-league game, it is the start of both teams’ season, and what better way to start the season than in Downtown Detroit.

After last season was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this upcoming season will go on as planned. There are more nights under the lights for these high school teams!

The Canton cheer team is doing an Instagram takeover tonight during the game against Dearborn Fordson, so make sure to follow us @4Frenzy!