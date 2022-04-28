Watch Berkley High School Tennis Team on Local 4

Close-Knit Group

The 12 girls on the Berkley Bears varsity tennis team are together at least two hours every day for practice.

But senior captain Lola Belchinsky told us they like to be with each other on and off the court.

“We’ve done two dinners. We did ice cream after a match movie night. So, it’s really fun,” she said.

And the word love associated with the scoring of the game, is also how these girls feel about their sport.

Honing Their Skills

Our Kim DeGiulio met them in Huntington Woods where they practice.

That’s where their longtime head coach Lenny Waldman takes them through different drills to hone the accuracy of their game.

“One of the greatest rewards of coaching is watching our athletes accomplish goals as individuals and a team that they may not have thought possible,” he said.

Team Spirit

Another senior captain, Payton Asher, said the team outings make their bond even stronger.

Ad

“It feels good to be part of a team even though I’m on the court by myself,” she said.

They root for each other through the highs and the lows of each set.

Goals

Annabel Bean, also a senior captain, said “Our biggest goal is to make it to stage this year. We would love to do that again.”

Something Coach Waldman says is a goal this team can accomplish.

“I believe in these girls,” he said. “They have the opportunity, especially if they put forth...what they know they have and what I know they have.”

Coach’s Favorites

Places in Metro Detroit : Comerica Park (love the smell, feel, energy and atmosphere of a ballgame)

Favorite Sports : Tennis and college football

Favorite Team : Penn State Nittany Lions football - “Black Shoes. Basic Blues. No Names. All Game.” (his daughter’s alma mater)

Hobbies/Interests : Tennis, pickleball, hiking and outdoor activities. Love visiting college campuses around the country when possible.

Extras

Coach Waldman started his coaching career just a year out of high school, coaching middle school track & field.

He believes he was the youngest coach ever hired in the district at barely 19 years old.

Coach’s Tips for Success

Dedication, Time Management, Focusing on the Task at Hand.