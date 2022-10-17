4Frenzy Winners Announced Tuesday

Congrats to everyone who participated in 4Frenzy this season! We’ll announce the winners online right here tomorrow (Tuesday, 10/18) at noon.

We’ll also highlight winners’ names and schools in a promo on TV. The promos will run throughout the day during some commercial breaks this week. So you might see YOUR student’s name when you’re watching Local 4.

And we’d love to feature any and all students in a “Spotlight Story” on ClickOnDetroit. Anyone who is passionate about what they do. EMAIL US HERE!