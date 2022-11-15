Spotlight: Lakeview’s Kaitlyn Payne Says Swim Team Is Like Her Family

Favorite School Subjects: English, American History and Music

Favorite Places in Metro Detroit: Wayne State University and Little Caesars Arena

Favorite Food: Chicken Parmesan

Favorite Music: Broadway Music

Favorite Book: Swimming Lessons by Lilli Reinhart

Favorite Actor: Tom Ellis

Role Model: Danica Patrick

Kaitlyn Payne is a sophomore swimmer for Lakeview High School who was nominated for the 2022 4Frenzy Favorite Sophomore award. Payne says that her swim teammates are like a family to her. The team supports one another by cheering each other on throughout a race and pushing each other to do their best.

Kaitlyn Payne (4Frenzy)

“I like swimming because it gives me a family that isn’t blood,” said Payne. “Also, it helps me get my mind off of things when I’m having a bad day.”

“My team is an amazing group of girls who will cheer you on even if you’re last,” said Payne. “My coaches are the people who push me to never give up even if it’s hard and I want to quit.”

Payne’s philosophy for success is centered around working diligently and enjoying it.

“I think it takes hard work and dedication while also finding the fun doing what you are doing to be successful,” said Payne.

Kaitlyn Payne (4Frenzy)

Outside of swimming, Payne likes to play basketball and is a part of the Huskies with Heart Club which is a program where students help out the Lakeview community by volunteering for various activities. She has future career interests in engineering and sports medicine.

Let us feature you or your team in a “Spotlight Story” on ClickonDetroit. Email us: 4Frenzy@wdiv.com and we’ll be in touch.

We would like to thank our sponsors Detroit Area Honda Dealers, Concordia University and Meijer for their support!