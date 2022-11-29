Spotlight: Rochester’s Olivia Chittick Wins Favorite Senior Award

Favorite school subject: Forensics is my favorite class, which I plan on majoring in at college.

Favorite places in Metro Detroit: Downtown Rochester as there are great stores and restaurants to hang out with friends. I also like Birmingham.

Favorite Book: Anything by Colleen Hoover

Favorite Musicians: Frank Ocean and Tyler the Creator. I saw Tyler the Creator when he was in Detroit earlier this year and it was a great show!

Rochester senior Olivia Chittick took home the Favorite Junior award in last fall’s 4Frenzy contest and is the winner of the Favorite Senior award in this year’s Fall Fan Choice Awards.

Having started golf at a young age, Chittick is no stranger to the course. Her philosophy of trusting in the hard work has led her to success.

“Don’t overthink and know that everything happens for a reason,” said Chittick. “Work hard and the results will follow.”

“I enjoy golf because I have been playing for over 12 years,’’ said Chittick. “Golf is a game of course management strategy. A great short game compensates for not having the longest drives. I won the team MVP award this year as I qualified for the MHSAA State Championships as an individual.”

In her final year of high school golf she enjoyed a season with new teammates, coaches and leadership roles.

“We had a relatively new team this year as most of the team graduated last year,” said Chittick. “I enjoyed being a team captain this year and mentoring the new team members. We had fun during team bonding events that included an escape room outing and pasta party outing the night before Regionals. My coach, Katie Hilarides, was new to the varsity team this year and made the season fun, especially our year end banquet, which was held at the Rochester Meeting House. I also had a great time with Coach Hilarides at the State Championships because it gave us individual time together, which I appreciated as the weather conditions were very tough.”

Outside of golf, Chittick enjoys hanging out with friends at Stoney Creek High School sporting events and tailgating at MSU football and basketball games. She also makes homemade ravioli and pasta from scratch.

She is a part of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Psych Club and Green Club and has maintained a 4.0+ GPA throughout high school. Chittick is looking forward to college life next year and plans to major in forensics.

