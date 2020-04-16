University of Michigan will offer season ticket holders full refund if football season is canceled
Season ticket deadlines extended for football, men’s basketball, hockey
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan announced it will offer season ticket holders a full refund if the college football season is canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
U of M sent an email to season ticket holders that said if the season were to be canceled, they have three options: a full refund, transferring the payment to the 2021 season or turning the payment into a tax-deductible athletic donation.
“As the pandemic and global response continue to evolve, we remain committed to providing flexible options as it relates to season tickets in the sports of football, ice hockey and basketball,” the email said.
Uncertain future
Michigan acknowledges the 2020-2021 sports seasons are still very much up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“At this present time, we don’t have answers,” the email said. “Speculation about the global environment 4-6 months from now is premature, and we will continue to follow the advice and directives of medical experts and health officials. We are committed to doing whatever is necessary to protect the health of our student-athletes, season ticket holders and fans.”
Michigan announced if any sports seasons are canceled in 2020 and 2021, temporary changes have been made to the refund policy across all sports. The refund policy also includes preferred seat contribution payments.
Deadlines pushed back
The university said there are still questions about the number of games that would be played and the dates of those games if sports seasons are played partially.
“The speculative nature of these questions, coupled with a large number of potential scenarios, prevents us from reasonably defining the types of relief that could be available,” the email says. “We understand and share the frustrations caused by these uncertain times.”
As a result, Michigan has pushed back the following ticket deadlines.
- Football
- Season ticket renewal is extended until June 1.
- Ticket upgrades and seat additions have been delayed to between June 8 and June 19.
- Three-game ticket packs will go on sale July 7.
- Individual game tickets will go on sale July 21.
- Men’s basketball and ice hockey
- Preferred seat contributions are current accessible. Click here.
- The preferred seat contribution renewal deadline has been extended to June 30.
- Season ticket renewals will be between July 17 and Aug. 7. Season ticket holders can pay half by Aug. 7 and the other half by Sept. 4.
- Season ticket upgrades and seat additions will begin Aug. 18 for hockey and be between Aug. 19-21 for men’s basketball.
