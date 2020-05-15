Tune into Ann Arbor District Library TV on Saturdays for new show

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor District Library has come up with another new way of entertaining its smallest patrons (and their families).

Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, “The Saturday Show” with Toby and his puppet friends will help children start off their weekends on a good note. The show will feature segments about science, reading, crafts, cooking, jokes and more.

Having closed its doors in March for the unknown future, the Ann Arbor District Library turned to YouTube to offer its public programming through a digital platform.

AADL.TV has weekly programs for children, teens and adults ranging from storytime to cooking shows and trivia.

Find previous AADL.TV programs here.

