Ann Arbor’s The Hair Spot goes beyond a typical cut

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tom Cederna of The Hair Spot has worked with generations of Ann Arbor families.

Co-owner of the traditional barbershop on Maple Road, Cederna said The Hair Spot has operated for 36 years.

A third-generation barber, Cederna’s family has been Ann Arbor since 1934. Fifty years later, he opened The Hair Spot in May of 1984 with his then business partner, Billy Yates.

A traditional barbershop, The Hair Spot does more than just give hair cuts. Cederna and his barbers get to know their clients and develop life long relationships.

“We’re an old school barbershop, kind of like back in the day,” Cederna said. “Basically, we know a lot of our customers, who are the probably third-and-fourth-generation of customers. Kids that I put on boards as little kids now bring in their kids into the barbershop.”

He said that customers aren’t just a number. He and his barbers know customer names, their families and get to know them.

When some customers can’t come to The Hair Spot, such as those in hospice care or those who are hospitalized, the barbershop goes to them for no charge, or it opens up for special appointments.

The barbershop temporarily closed on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Cederna is looking forward to reopening when it is safe for his clients and his employees.

Although The Hair Spot is doing ok while closed Cederna said, “we’re barbers. We need the people contact. We want to get back to socializing with all of our friends because so many of these people [customers] are our friends from Ann Arbor.”

Cederna said that the barbershop already has masks and gallons of sanitizers ready for when it reopens. It has eight chairs set six feet apart from each other.

The Hair Spot has been able to rely on its savings over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic but Cederna said that the barbershop will still be impacted. Certifications tests for new barbers have been postponed, so he can’t take on new employees. Other members of his team have to stay home with their children while daycare centers and schools are closed.

Over the course of the past 30 years, The Hair Spot has given back to the community that has supported it. The barbershop has given to numerous organizations, including Ann Arbor Civitan Club, Motor Meals of Ann Arbor, Al-Anon and Veterans Affairs, among others. The business also regularly helps with local fundraisers.

The Hair Spot is at 1512 N. Maple Road.

Know of a small business that you would like to see featured? Let us know.