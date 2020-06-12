Washtenaw County declares end of COVID-19 state-of-emergency

ANN ARBOR< Mich. – The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners has announced an end to the county-wide state-of-emergency.

In a special meeting Friday morning, county commissioners voted on a resolution to end the state-of-emergency, which was declared on March 18 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision comes 10 days after the statewide “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order was lifted.

In a statement, chairman of the Washtenaw County Commissioners Board Jason Morgan stated that actions taken over the course of the pandemic helped to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases.

Modified county services and operations will resume on Monday.

