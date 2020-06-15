Eastbound M-14 ramp leaving Ann Arbor to close overnight

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Those leaving Ann Arbor by eastbound M-14 tonight and Friday night will have to find another route.

From 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, the northbound U.S. 23 ramp to eastbound M-14 ramp will be temporarily closed for construction, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The same ramp will also be closed overnight from 9 p.m. on Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

The ramp is located next to Domino’s Farms Office Park.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!