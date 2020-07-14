Where to find farmers markets and farm stops around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Getting food fresh from local producers not only helps you learn where your food comes from, it puts money back into the local economy by supporting local farmers.

But, it’s not always easy to go straight to the source. Luckily for Ann Arborites, the city and the surrounding area is full of farmers markets and farm stops that work with farmers and vendors to fairly sell their goods.

Here’s a list of farmers markets and farm stops around Ann Arbor:

Each location has its own rules and accepts different food assistance programs, including SNAP/PEBT card and Double Up Food Bucks. Check individual market websites or call ahead when planning your visit.

Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Farmers Market

Where: 315 Detroit St.

When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesdays, Saturdays

Open twice a week in the Kerrytown District, many of the vendors at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market accept pre-orders for pick-up. In addition to seasonal produce, vendors sell meat, dairy products, baked goods and non-food products.

Learn more at a2gov.org/departments/Parks-Recreation/parks-places/farmers-market

Westside Farmers’ Market

Where: 2501 Jackson Ave.

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays

Open until Oct. 8 in the parking lot of Zingerman’s Roadhouse, the Westside farmers market has different food producers and vendors from around Michigan.

Learn more at westsidefarmersmarket.com

Argus Farm Stop

Where: 325 W. Liberty St.; 1200 Packard Rd; online

When: Liberty -- 8 a.m to 7p.m. Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays

Packard: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

With two locations, Argus has been working with local food producers to ensure that their products can reach the public. Order food online through its website or shop in-person during certain hours.

Visit Argus online at argusfarmstop.com

Pittsfield Township Farmers Market

Where: 6201 W. Michigan Ave.; online

When 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays

Order ahead of town online from Saturdays to Mondays for weekly Thursday pick up or shop in-person at the open-air market until September.

Find activities and recipes at pittsfield-mi.gov/farmersmarket

Dixboro Farmers Market

Where: 5221 Church Rd.,

When: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays

Looked at the village green, the small farmers market has colorful signage, the occasional food truck and vendors offering seasonal produce, baked goods, goat-milk soaps and more.

Learn more at dixborofarmersmarket.org

Ypsilanti

Ypsilanti Farmers Market

Where: 100 Rice St.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays

Held in downtown Ypsilanti and managed by Growing Hope, the farmers market currently is open until the end of October. Visitors must wear a mask, follow social distancing rules and are asked to make their visits as quick as possible.

Learn more about farmers market precautions at growinghope.net/programs/farmers-markets

Ypsi Area Online Market

Where: Ypsilanti Farmers MarketPlace, The Farm at St. Joe’s, Zilke Farm Kitchen; online

When: Ypsilanti Farmers MarketPlace -- 4 p.m. to 7p.m., Tuesdays; The Farm at St. Joe’s -- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays; Zilke Farm Kitchen -- 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays

The online market is a collaboration by Growing Hope, The Farm at St. Joe’s, Zilke Farm Kitchen and many area farmers and food producers. Customers can place pre-orders in advance and pick up their orders at a location of their choice.

Learn more at growinghope.localfoodmarketplace.com

Coleman’s Farm Markets

Where: 5415 W. Michigan Ave.

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

The farm market is open from late April until October and offers seasons produce, dairy, dried goods and plants among other things sold by local food producers.

Find more information and updates at colemansproduce.com

Chelsea, Dexter and Saline

Agricole Farm Stop

Where: 118 N. Main St., Chelsea

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Offering online ordering, the farm stop accepts online most days before 3 p.m., for next-day pick-up. In-person shopping is also available.

Find out more at https://www.agricolefarmstop.com/

Chelsea Farmers Market

Where: 1010 S. Main St., Chelsea (Chelsea State Bank); 222 S. Main S., Chelsea

When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays

With two weekly outdoor farmers markets, the Chelsea Farmers Market will run until October.

The Saturday market offers curbside pick-up and in-person shopping, while shopping on Wednesday must be done onsite.

Learn more about both markets at chelseafarmersmkt.org

Dexter Farmers Market

Where: 3233 Alpine St., Dexter

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays

Currently a Saturdays-only market in downtown Dexter, this farmers market can only accommodate 20 people at a single time due to social distancing restrictions. Different vendors offer produce, non-food items, eggs dairy and various other items. Find updated vendor lists at the Dexter Farmers Market Instagram.

Learn more at dextermi.gov/community/farmers_market

Saline Saturday Outdoor Farmers Market

Where: S. Ann Arbor St., Saline (Parking lot 4)

When: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays

The Saline summer farmers market is open from May until October and is operated by the City of Saline.

The Saturday Winter market is held indoors from 9 a.m. to noon from November to April at Liberty School, 7265 Saline Ann Arbor Rd.

Learn more at cityofsaline.org